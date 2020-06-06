4 suspects in Milwaukee felony investigation arrested in Wisconsin Dells

LIVE: Milwaukee Bucks players join protesters on march across Milwaukee
COLUMBIA COUNTY — Four suspects wanted by Milwaukee police were arrested at a Wisconsin Dells motel on Saturday, June 6.

In a Facebook post, the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office said that Wisconsin Dells police received word from the Milwaukee Police Department around midnight that the suspects involved in an ongoing felony investigation could be in Wisconsin Dells.

Around 9:30 a.m., police located a vehicle matching the MPD description outside a motel. At approximately, 11:15 a.m., two men and two women were arrested in association with the felony warrants issued by MPD and Wisconsin Dells police.

Authorities did not say what felony or felonies the four were wanted for.

