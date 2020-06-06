Critically missing: Have you seen Daniel Balli?

MILWAUKEE — Police are hoping someone can help locate a 70-year-old man with Alzheimer’s who walked away from the area of S. 3rd Street and S. Chase Ave Saturday morning around 6 a.m.

Daniel R. Balli is considered critically missing.

Balli is described as a Hispanic male with a darker complexion, black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black zip-up jacket with blue and white stripes and a hood, black pajama pants and red shoes.

Balli requires medication that he does not have on him.

Anyone with information please contact the Milwaukee Police Department Sensitive Crimes Division at 414-935-7405.