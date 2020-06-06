DHS: 20,571 test positive for COVID-19 in Wisconsin; 645 deaths, 13K+ recovered

MILWAUKEE — The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases across Wisconsin reached 20,571 on Saturday, June 6. There have been 645 deaths statewide. More than 314,000 people have tested negative for the virus.

The Milwaukee County COVID-19 dashboard showed 8,709 cases and 291 deaths from COVID-19 in the county as of Saturday afternoon. However, the Wisconsin DHS reported 325 deaths in the county.

The latest update from the DHS shows the number of patients who have recovered from the coronavirus stands at approximately 13,781 — or 67% of total cases.

Confirmed cases, deaths in SE Wisconsin Counties as reported by the DHS

Dodge: 395 cases, 4 deaths

Fond du Lac: 233 cases, 6 deaths

Jefferson: 124 cases, 3 deaths

Kenosha: 1,267 cases, 34 deaths

Milwaukee: 8,688 cases, 325 deaths

Ozaukee: 180 cases, 13 deaths

Sheboygan: 111 cases, 3 deaths

Racine: 1,906 cases, 47 deaths

Walworth: 435 cases, 17 deaths

Washington: 277 cases, 9 deaths

Waukesha: 795 cases, 32 deaths

Resources to keep you informed about COVID-19

CLICK HERE to view the Milwaukee County COVID-19 dashboard.

CLICK HERE to view the latest COVID-19 totals (updated daily at 2 p.m.) from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.

If you have questions or immediate needs related to COVID-19, you can: Text COVID19 to 211-211 Visit 211Wisconsin.org Call 211. Call volumes are high, please be patient and try to use the text or online options first.



CoronavirusNow.com: A Fox Television Stations initiative to provide you with the most up-to-date national and international news on COVID-19.

Helpful phone numbers

Milwaukee Health Department: 414-286-3521

If you’ve lost a job and need help with unemployment: 414-435-7069

About COVID-19 (from the CDC)

Symptoms: Reported illnesses have ranged from mild symptoms to severe illness and death for confirmed coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) cases. These symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure (based on the incubation period of MERS-CoV viruses).