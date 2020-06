That’s what happened on Friday when some troopers in Tampa helped a woman deliver her baby on the side of the road.

Together, the troopers shielded the car with raincoats as the healthy baby girl was brought into the world.

The family was then given a special escort by the Florida Highway Patrol to a nearby hospital.

Florida Troopers aren’t always delivering tickets — sometimes they deliver babies! Today, Troopers in Tampa helped deliver a baby girl into the world. They shielded the car with raincoats & gave the family a special FHP escort while they were transported to a local hospital. 🎀 pic.twitter.com/BYeVdxFq6H — FLHSMV (@FLHSMV) June 6, 2020