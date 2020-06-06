Have you seen him? Authorities looking for missing and endangered Fond du Lac County teen

FOND DU LAC COUNTY — The Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office has asked for public assistance locating a missing and endangered 15-year-old boy.

Authorities say Haiyden St. Clair was last seen at 10 p.m. on Thursday, June 4 near CTH TC and Liner Road in Brandon, Wisconsin.

He is described as a white male, 5’11” tall and 130 pounds with blue eyes and long, brown hair that is shaved on the sides.

He had recently reached out to his biological mother — Starr St. Clair. Starr St. Clair does not have custody rights of Hayden, according to the sheriff’s office.

A sibling told law enforcement that they found a backpack full of Hayden’s clothes in a barn, but did not say anything until he went missing. Several people have expressed concern for his safety, if in fact he is with Starr St. Clair.

Authorities say Starr has known alcohol and other substance abuse addictions. Previously, she has had Haiyden as a known “heroin house” abusing substances. She does not have custody of her other children because of her substance abuse addiction, according to the sheriff’s office.

Sheriff’s officials say Starr has ties to Illinois and may have taken Haiyden across state lines. She does not have a vehicle, job or known residence.