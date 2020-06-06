Hub for reliable, timely news about COVID-19 pandemic

Here’s what DC’s massive ‘Black Lives Matter’ street art looks like…from space

Posted 8:47 pm, June 6, 2020

PLANET EARTH – If there are aliens looking at us from outer space, they’d be able to see the massive BLACK LIVES MATTER mural leading to the steps of the White House.

Eagle-eyed FOX 5 anchor Steve Chenevey noticed an extraterrestrial view of the 16th Street mural tweeted by the Planet Labs network of satellites Saturday:

District Mayor Muriel Bowser commissioned the 35-foot-tall message Friday as her feud with President Donald Trump over local policing escalates.

Bowser also renamed a stretch of 16th Street “Black Lives Matter Plaza” to add to her message.

