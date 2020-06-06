× Police say argument between couple leaves 1 dead, suspect in custody

MILWAUKEE — Police are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred on Friday, June 5 around 7:25 p.m., near W. Appleton Avenue and W. Grantosa Drive.

Police say the 26-year-old female victim and the suspect were in a relationship and got into an argument. The suspect retrieved a firearm and shot the victim once in the stomach.

The victim was transported to a local hospital where she later died from her injuries.

The suspect is in custody and the case will be referred to the DA’s office in the upcoming days.

Police are not releasing any more information at this time.