× Racine FD: House fire leaves 1 dead, causes $45k in damage

RACINE — Fire officials were called to a home near Rapids Drive and Charles Street around 3 a.m. Saturday, June 6 for a single-family residence on fire.

Firefighters say one man was found inside the home. He later died from “fire-related” injuries.

The fire is believed to have started in the first-floor kitchen. Officials estimate damages around $45,000 to the two-story home.

No other injuries were reported.

This fire remains under investigation and no other details are being released at this time.