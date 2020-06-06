Hub for reliable, timely news about COVID-19 pandemic

Racine FD: House fire leaves 1 dead, causes $45k in damage

Posted 7:07 am, June 6, 2020, by

RACINE — Fire officials were called to a home near Rapids Drive and Charles Street around 3 a.m. Saturday, June 6 for a single-family residence on fire.

Firefighters say one man was found inside the home. He later died from “fire-related” injuries.

The fire is believed to have started in the first-floor kitchen. Officials estimate damages around $45,000 to the two-story home.

No other injuries were reported.

This fire remains under investigation and no other details are being released at this time.

