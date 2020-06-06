Sheboygan Lutheran golfer Drake Wilcox headed for North Carolina links

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SHEBOYGAN -- Drake Wilcox often has honors on the tee. Now, the Sheboygan Lutheran senior golfer has our High School Hot Shot honors.

After finishing second in 2017 and third in 2018, Drake won the individual state title in 2019. That year he was the WPGA Junior Player of the year and third-team All-state by the Golf Coaches Association of Wisconsin.

The three-time team MVP and three-time Big East first-team All-conference golfer will be bringing 3.46 GPA and his clubs to North Carolina in the fall. He will be playing at Queens College of Charlotte.