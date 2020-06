SHEBOYGAN — The Sheboygan Police Department is seeking the public’s help to locate a missing “at risk” woman.

22-year-old Caitlyn Koch is described as a white female, 5’9″ tall, around 160 pounds with short brown hair.

She was last seen June 6 around 1 p.m. near 31st and Michigan in Sheboygan wearing a red shirt with green legging-style pants.

If you have information, call 920-459-3333.