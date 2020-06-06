WATCH: Antetokounmpo, other Bucks players join Milwaukee protest

MILWAUKEE — As protests continued in Milwaukee for a ninth consecutive day, crowds were joined by Giannis Antetokounmpo, Sterling Brown, Brook Lopez and other members of the Milwaukee Bucks near 27th and Michigan on Saturday, June 6.

The players joined the march around 5:30 p.m. and continued walking with the group for roughly 45 minutes. Each member of the team wore shirts that read “I can’t breathe” — words said by George Floyd while former Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin held his knee to Floyd’s neck.

At one point, players stopped to help pass out water to the protesters.

Giannis Antetokounmpo passing out water to protesters @fox6now pic.twitter.com/FcxaNtr0gh — Hannah Jewell (@HannahFOX6Now) June 6, 2020

Giannis’ brother, Thanasis — who also players for the Bucks — was in attendance as well as guards Donte DiVincenzo and Frank Mason III.