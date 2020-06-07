4 charged, 1 at large after police said shots were fired in the direction of officers near 20th and Center

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police on Sunday, June 7 announced charges against four people in connection with a shots fired incident that happened Tuesday night, June 2 near 20th Street and Center Street.

Police said around 9:15 p.m., officers responded to a ShotSpotter call and heard several shots being fired in the area. According to police, officers spotted an individual who was “shooting a firearm in their direction.” One officer returned fire, but the armed individual fled and has not yet been taken into custody, police said in a news release Sunday.

Charges were issued against these four individuals:

Solomon Austin III, 41

Possession of a firearm by a felon

Donte Gladney, 34

Possession of a firearm by a felon (two counts)

Endangering safety by use of a dangerous weapon (two counts)

Nathan Haynes

Possession of a firearm by an out-of-state felon

Endangering safety by use of a dangerous weapon

Willie Pirtle Jr., 41

Possession of a firearm by a felon

Obstructing an officer

Carrying a concealed weapon

Felony bail jumping (three counts)

Misdemeanor bail jumping

The person who fired shots at officers is being sought by police.

Anyone with information was asked to please contact MPD at 414-935-7360 or Milwaukee Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS.