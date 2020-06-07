Live: Police pursuit in southern California near Whittier
4 charged, 1 at large after police said shots were fired in the direction of officers near 20th and Center

Posted 6:00 pm, June 7, 2020, by

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police on Sunday, June 7 announced charges against four people in connection with a shots fired incident that happened Tuesday night, June 2 near 20th Street and Center Street.

Police said around 9:15 p.m., officers responded to a ShotSpotter call and heard several shots being fired in the area. According to police, officers spotted an individual who was “shooting a firearm in their direction.” One officer returned fire, but the armed individual fled and has not yet been taken into custody, police said in a news release Sunday.

Charges were issued against these four individuals:

Solomon Austin III, 41

  • Possession of a firearm by a felon

Donte Gladney, 34

  • Possession of a firearm by a felon (two counts)
  • Endangering safety by use of a dangerous weapon (two counts)

Nathan Haynes

  • Possession of a firearm by an out-of-state felon
  • Endangering safety by use of a dangerous weapon

Willie Pirtle Jr., 41

  • Possession of a firearm by a felon
  • Obstructing an officer
  • Carrying a concealed weapon
  • Felony bail jumping (three counts)
  • Misdemeanor bail jumping
The person who fired shots at officers is being sought by police.

Anyone with information was asked to please contact MPD at 414-935-7360 or Milwaukee Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS.

