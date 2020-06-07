× DHS: 20K+ tested positive for COVID-19, 648 deaths, 14K+ recovered, 325K+ negative

MADISON — More than 20,000 Wisconsinites have tested positive for COVID-19 (20,835) and 647 have died, officials with the Wisconsin Department of Health Services said Sunday, June 7. Of the positive cases, 2,848 (14%) have required hospitalization. DHS officials said 325,867 people have tested negative.

Milwaukee County’s coronavirus dashboard showed a total of 8,827 positive cases and 296 deaths in the county as of Sunday afternoon.

Additional positive cases and one additional death reported Sunday bring the statewide total of positive cases to 20,858 and the total number of deaths to 648. Of the positive cases, 14,047 have recovered.

Wisconsin health officials on Saturday, June 6 reported 322 new cases of the coronavirus, a number that continued a downward trend of positive tests by percentage of total tests within a 14-day period.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, and death.

Resources to keep you informed about COVID-19

CLICK HERE to view the Milwaukee County COVID-19 dashboard.

CLICK HERE to view the latest COVID-19 totals (updated daily at 2 p.m.) from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.

If you have questions or immediate needs related to COVID-19, you can: Text COVID19 to 211-211 Visit 211Wisconsin.org Call 211. Call volumes are high, please be patient and try to use the text or online options first.



CoronavirusNow.com: A Fox Television Stations initiative to provide you with the most up-to-date national and international news on COVID-19.

Helpful phone numbers

Milwaukee Health Department: 414-286-3521

If you’ve lost a job and need help with unemployment: 414-435-7069

About COVID-19 (from the CDC)

Symptoms: Reported illnesses have ranged from mild symptoms to severe illness and death for confirmed coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) cases. These symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure (based on the incubation period of MERS-CoV viruses).

Fever

Cough

Shortness of breath