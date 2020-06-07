DSHA’s Kiley Robbins, who owns a half-dozen school track records, taking talents to UW

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- With high school sports seasons not happening as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, FOX6 News is modifying our weekly High School Hot Shot feature to recognize a senior spring athlete each night.

Divine Savior Holy Angels High School's Kiley Robbins owns a half-dozen school records on the track.

She was named Greater Metro Conference Champion in the 100 and the 200.

She's a two-time state qualifier, a two-time AAU national qualifier, and the Greater Metro Conference Junior Scholar. You need a 3.5 or above grade point average to notch that.

Kiley will continue participating in track at UW-Madison.

Congratulations to Kiley Robbins, a FOX6 High School Hot Shot.