MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee fire officials battled a fire in the historic Colby-Abbot building near N. Milwaukee Street and E. Mason Street Sunday morning, June 7 around 4:15 a.m.

As of 8 a.m., firefighters were still on scene.

No word on how much damage was caused by the fire or if there were any injuries.

The Hop streetcar has temporarily suspended service due to the response to the fire being on a route.

This is a developing story. Check back for more information.