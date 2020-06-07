Hub for reliable, timely news about COVID-19 pandemic

Recognize him? Man wanted for sexually assaulting woman near 28th and Hadley

Posted 4:59 pm, June 7, 2020, by
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police need your help identifying and locating a man who sexually assaulted a woman near 28th Street and Hadley Street.

Police said it happened Saturday, June 6 shortly before 9:30 a.m. as the woman walked in the area.

According to police, while armed with a handgun, the man ordered her to the ground, went through her pockets — and then sexually assaulted her.

He fled the scene on foot.

Anyone with information was asked to please contact MPD at 414-935-7401 or Milwaukee Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS.

