× Recognize him? Man wanted for sexually assaulting woman near 28th and Hadley

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police need your help identifying and locating a man who sexually assaulted a woman near 28th Street and Hadley Street.

Police said it happened Saturday, June 6 shortly before 9:30 a.m. as the woman walked in the area.

According to police, while armed with a handgun, the man ordered her to the ground, went through her pockets — and then sexually assaulted her.

He fled the scene on foot.

Anyone with information was asked to please contact MPD at 414-935-7401 or Milwaukee Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS.