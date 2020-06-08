3-alarm fire at historic Milwaukee building destroyed small businesses, local publication

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Shop owners are picking up the pieces today after a 3-alarm fire, Sunday morning destroyed a portion of a historic building in downtown Milwaukee.

Shop owners were being let back into their stores today, say the damage is immense.

One of the businesses that is working to pick up the pieces is Urban Milwaukee.

One of their owners tells us it wasn't just their merchandise store that was destroyed, but also their news operation's office on the second floor.

"Our news operations was kind of ground zero for where the firefight happened," Urban

Milwaukee's Jeramey Jannene said. "A hose had shot water in from one side and the fire department had taken an axe, to barge down the door, and come in the other side."

But on a good note here: business owners tell us -- their customers, and the community, is really rallying to support them.

If you'd like to help financially, click here.