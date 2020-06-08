‘It’s very symbolic:’ Protests continue for 2nd straight week in Milwaukee

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Protests continue for the second straight week in the City of Milwaukee -- calling for justice after the death of George Floyd.

There is a community Art Build and March scheduled for Monday afternoon, June 8 in Sherman Park. The art build begins at 1 p.m. -- with a walk to Red Arrow Park beginning at 2 p.m.

Protests lasted well into the night Sunday, June 7. There were no reports of violence. Many protesters stayed inside of the vehicle and all remained peaceful throughout the day.

That included a march organized and led by youth in Sherman Park. Young people took to the microphone to share their stories in the heart of where unrest happened in 2016.

"It's very symbolic because we are supporting our brothers and sisters. It's really uplifting and it's helping each other out," said Charmeka Wells, protester.