Hub for reliable, timely news about COVID-19 pandemic

Lucy Reed, 4-year starter for Lake Geneva Badger soccer team, headed to Marquette

Posted 5:24 pm, June 8, 2020, by , Updated at 06:12PM, June 8, 2020
Data pix.

LAKE GENEVA -- With high school sports seasons not happening as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, FOX6 News is modifying our weekly High School Hot Shot feature to recognize a senior spring athlete each night.

Lake Geneva High School's Lucy Reed was a starter on the Badger soccer team since her freshman season at right midfield, and also at striker.

She was named Second Team All-Conference her sophomore and junior seasons.

Off the pitch, she was on the honor roll all four years.

Congratulations to FOX6 High School Hot Shot Lucy Reed -- headed to Marquette University.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.