Lucy Reed, 4-year starter for Lake Geneva Badger soccer team, headed to Marquette

LAKE GENEVA -- With high school sports seasons not happening as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, FOX6 News is modifying our weekly High School Hot Shot feature to recognize a senior spring athlete each night.

Lake Geneva High School's Lucy Reed was a starter on the Badger soccer team since her freshman season at right midfield, and also at striker.

She was named Second Team All-Conference her sophomore and junior seasons.

Off the pitch, she was on the honor roll all four years.

Congratulations to FOX6 High School Hot Shot Lucy Reed -- headed to Marquette University.