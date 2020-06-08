× Man taken into custody after Greenfield police use PIT maneuver to end pursuit

GREENFIELD — One person was taken into custody early Monday morning, June 8 following a police pursuit in Greenfield. It began around 2:20 a.m. near 27th and Grange.

According to police, officers initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle that did not have headlights or taillights on. Police say the driver pulled in Stein’s but didn’t stop — he continued south on 27th Street then west on Grange Avenue.

The officer performed at PIT maneuver on Grange and Honey Creek Parkway.

The female passenger was released with no charges.

The male driver will have pending state charges of eluding, possession of marijuana, possession of cocaine and OWI, 1st offense.