Safety precautions in place, some Milwaukee landmarks get set to reopen this week

MILWAUKEE — It’s back to business for a number of notable Milwaukee landmarks this week. The Milwaukee County Zoo, the Pfister Hotel and Potawatomi Hotel and Casino are taking safety precautions to re-open during the pandemic.

‘It will be a little bit different than your normal zoo experience.

The Milwaukee County Zoo is reopening Saturday after shutting down for nearly three months.

Zoo Director Chuck Wikenhauser says tickets for this Saturday quickly sold out. Guests can expect an ‘outdoor only’ experience during phase one of its plan.

“Hours will be shorter from 10 to 3PM and there will be certain restrictions as far as where people can go on the ground,” Wikenhauser said.

Capacity will be also capped to 1500 visitors. Guests will be asked to wear masks.

“Judging from my trips the animals are going to be attentive wanting to see those people back,” Wikenhauser said.

To the east of the zoo, the Potawatomi Hotel and Casino held a soft reopening on Monday to invited guests.

New safety precautions include temperature checks at the door.

Guests will also be asked to practice social distancing and wear masks inside the property. Gaming reservations will be required.

“We’ve been working towards this day since the day we closed,” Tim Smith said.

And in downtown Milwaukee

‘We have sanitizing stations throughout the hotel. At last count, we were at 60 throughout the building.”

The iconic Pfister Hotel is welcoming guests back.

“That’s an electrostatic sprayer that will cover about 2 thousand square feet in 15 minutes it`s great for the big public spaces.”

Managing Director Tim Smith says there are glass partitions throughout the property. there will also be a reduction in capacity. Rooms will not be re-booked until 48 hours since a guest has left.

“We are committed to providing the same great service we`ve been providing for 127 years come and visit us,” Smith said.

In a few weeks, the Milwaukee County Zoo will reassess when they can reopen at full capacity.