MILWAUKEE -- It's a fun game that can help you test your reflexes. Professor Maria with Mad Science joins FOX6 WakeUp with an experiment your kids can try a home.
Science experiment for kids: It’s a fun game that can help you test your reflexes
-
Educational fun for the kids: Here’s a science experiment on air pressure
-
Educational fun for the kids: How to build your own compass
-
Looking for a fun game to play outside with the kids? Compete in the Bobble Ball Challenge
-
There is more to your breakfast cereal than meets the eye: Experiment that will help kids learn about food
-
Observing chemical reactions: How you can polish dirty pennies with ketchup
-
-
It’s an optical illusion you can create using some paper and string
-
Take the plunge: Using sauce packets for at-home science projects
-
Mad Science experiments to teach your kids at home
-
Center of gravity: Fun ways kids can learn to find the perfect balance
-
Do you know why some things float and others don’t? Easy experiment on water denisty
-
-
Make your own instruments: A fun way you can create a xylophone using glasses of water
-
Are you feeling up for a challenge? Science activity you can do with things in your house
-
Rainbow explosion: Colorful experiment with 3 items you probably already have around the house