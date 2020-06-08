Secrets to growing a beautiful garden: Maximize your gardening space with inter-planting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- We all want beautiful gardens -- but there are some secrets to growing success. Gardening expert Melinda Myers joins FOX6 WakeUp with some advice.

Today Melinda is talks about:

-When to plant things that need warm air and soil (ie: tomatoes, peppers, impatiens, coleus)

-Maximize your gardening space - interplanting, vertical gardening and succession planting

-Proper Care - fertilization and watering tips for success

-Protect plants from cold temps and speed up the harvest - cloches (purchased or DIY) and row covers protect warm season crops from cold temps, late spring frost and speed harvesting