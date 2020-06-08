Hub for reliable, timely news about COVID-19 pandemic

Secrets to growing a beautiful garden: Maximize your gardening space with inter-planting

Posted 10:55 am, June 8, 2020, by , Updated at 10:57AM, June 8, 2020
Data pix.

MILWAUKEE -- We all want beautiful gardens -- but there are some secrets to growing success. Gardening expert Melinda Myers joins FOX6 WakeUp with some advice.

Today Melinda is talks about:
-When to plant things that need warm air and soil (ie: tomatoes, peppers, impatiens, coleus)
-Maximize your gardening space - interplanting, vertical gardening and succession planting
-Proper Care - fertilization and watering tips for success
-Protect plants from cold temps and speed up the harvest - cloches (purchased or DIY) and row covers protect warm season crops from cold temps, late spring frost and speed harvesting

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.