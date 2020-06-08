Semi carrying cotton seed crashes in Theresa, driver injured

THERESA, Wis. — The Washington County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a semi-tractor crash that happened Monday afternoon, June 8 on Highway D west of I-41 near Theresa.
The overturned trailer was hauling cotton seed when it tipped over. No word on what cause the crash.
The driver was transported to a local hospital for minor injuries.
Highway D will be closed for several hours as officials investigate and clear the scene.
Officials are not releasing any more details at this time.
43.506785 -88.450093