Hub for reliable, timely news about COVID-19 pandemic

Semi carrying cotton seed crashes in Theresa, driver injured

Posted 2:14 pm, June 8, 2020, by , Updated at 02:16PM, June 8, 2020

THERESA, Wis. — The Washington County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a semi-tractor crash that happened Monday afternoon, June 8 on Highway D west of I-41 near Theresa.

The overturned trailer was hauling cotton seed when it tipped over. No word on what cause the crash.

The driver was transported to a local hospital for minor injuries.

Highway D will be closed for several hours as officials investigate and clear the scene.

Officials are not releasing any more details at this time.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.