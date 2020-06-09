× Bader Philanthropies offering free COVID-19 testing in Milwaukee on June 10

MILWAUKEE — Bader Philanthropies and Shalem Healing will offer walk-up and drive-up COVID-19 testing on Wednesday, June 10 from 4-6 p.m. in the parking lot of their location near Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Drive and Concordia Avenue.

No appointment is needed and those seeking a test do not need to be showing symptoms, according to a news release.

No one will be turned away while tests are available, but tests are limited. Nasal testing is available for free and blood testing is available upon request for a fee. Proper social distancing and precautions will be in effect to ensure safety.

Visit bader.org for more information.