Wind advisory in effect for SE Wisconsin until midnight
Hub for reliable, timely news about COVID-19 pandemic

54-year-old shot and wounded on Milwaukee’s north side, police say

Posted 7:04 pm, June 9, 2020, by

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that happened on the city’s north side Tuesday afternoon.

Authorities were called to the scene on Teutonia just south of Silver Spring around 3:40 p.m. The victim, a 54-year-old man, sustained non-life threatening injuries and was taken to the hospital for treatment.

The shooting appears to be the result of a robbery, according to police.

Police continue to seek an unknown suspect. Anyone with information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at (414) 935-7360 or Milwaukee Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-TIPS or P3 Tips App.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.