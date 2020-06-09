54-year-old shot and wounded on Milwaukee’s north side, police say

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that happened on the city’s north side Tuesday afternoon.

Authorities were called to the scene on Teutonia just south of Silver Spring around 3:40 p.m. The victim, a 54-year-old man, sustained non-life threatening injuries and was taken to the hospital for treatment.

The shooting appears to be the result of a robbery, according to police.

Police continue to seek an unknown suspect. Anyone with information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at (414) 935-7360 or Milwaukee Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-TIPS or P3 Tips App.