‘Don’t go sale crazy:’ Some ways you can shop smart

MILWAUKEE -- The way we shop has changed a lot in the last few months. As things start to get back to normal, Jordan Dechambre joins FOX6 WakeUp with some ways you can shop smart.

SHOP SMART SEGMENT

1. Don`t Go Sale Crazy: Excited about 40% off all sale items at a store or online? Before stocking your closet with items you 'kind of like' because they are so cheap, only buy what you truly want — and need.

2. Be a Loyalist: Many top retailers are sweetening the deal with their loyalty and rewards programs during the quarantine. Sephora, for example, recently upgraded its loyalty program perks with free shipping, a bigger selection of samples and more.

3. Think Globally, Act Locally: Excited about new summer trends you are seeing in fashion magazines and online? Make a commitment to buy local as much as possible to support your local boutiques. Social channels are great reference points for in-store trends, and if you are still not comfortable shopping in store, many offer free shipping.