Effects from Tropical Depression Cristobal expected across southeast Wisconsin

MILWAUKEE — Tropical Depression Cristobal is heading north and will impact southeast Wisconsin Tuesday evening, June 9 and into Wednesday.

Although Cristobal will likely weaken to a post-tropical system before hitting Wisconsin, we are still expected to see some impacts. Windy conditions, heavy rain and even a brief tornado are possible as the storm moves over the area.

Rain begins to move in Tuesday evening, with thunder possible. Winds could gusts as high as 30 mph.

Rain continues until 11 p.m. with wind gusts reaching 40 mph possible until midnight.

The center of Cristobal passes to the northwest, winds begin to shift out of the southwest. Gusts could reach 50 mph overnight. Rain will temporarily subside for a few hours.

Wednesday morning, the center of Cristobal will be well north of southeast Wisconsin, but the southwestern side of the storm will move in during the afternoon.

Wednesday afternoon, winds will pick up a bit out of the southwest behind Cristobal, with a quick-moving line of thunderstorms expected to develop. Heavy rain, wind, and even a brief tornado will be possible if any of the storms become strong to severe.

Winds could gust as high as 50 mph or more, with sustained wind speeds around 20-25 mph on Wednesday.

Once the storm is finished, rainfall amounts will range between 1-3 inches across the area, with the heaviest rain tonight and Wednesday afternoon. Flash Flooding is also possible, but is not as high of a risk for southeast Wisconsin as it will be for western Wisconsin and eastern Minnesota, which will be closer to the center of the system itself.

There is also a small tornado risk for southeast Wisconsin, especially Wednesday afternoon when thunderstorms are expected to develop in an unstable environment. This tornado threat will be even greater to our east, where Michigan will likely see a greater tornado threat.

Stay tuned for the latest updates to the forecast on-air and online. Make sure to have multiple alert options ready, including our free FOX6 Storm Center app, testing batteries in weather radios, practicing severe weather plans, and getting a safety kit together in the basement of your home or safe room.

FOX6 NEWS MOBILE APPS

These apps feature updated weather coverage of southeast Wisconsin from the team at FOX6 News. They include weather webcasts, the FOX 6-day forecast, severe weather alerts and more.

FOX6 WEATHER IN SOCIAL MEDIA

43.038902 -87.906474