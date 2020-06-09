× Former Packers WR Jordy Nelson to be inducted into Kansas Sports Hall of Fame

GREEN BAY — Former Packers wide receiver Jordy Nelson is one of 10 athletes who will be inducted into the Kansas Sports Hall of Fame on Oct. 4, according to Packers.com. Nelson will also be inducted into the Wisconsin Athletic Hall of Fame. That ceremony was scheduled for June 5 — but was postponed due to the COVID-19.

Details on Jordy Nelson from Packers.com:

“Nelson played 10 of his 11 NFL seasons with the Packers. He won Super Bowl XLV with the Packers in 2010 and was voted to the Pro Bowl in 2014. He finished his career with 613 catches, 8,587 yards, 72 touchdown receptions.

Prior to being drafted in the second round by Green Bay in 2008, Nelson was a consensus All-American selection at Kansas State. He holds school records for single-game receptions with 15 and receiving yards with 214, single-season receiving yards (1,606) and single-season yards per game (133.8). He was named to the K-State football Ring of Honor in 2015.

Nelson also was a three-sport athlete at Riley County (Kan.) High School in football, basketball, and track. All-state basketball selection in 2003; led Falcons to state tournament appearances in 2001, 2002, and 2003. Won five state track championships: 400-meter in 2002; 100-meter, 200-meter, 400-meter, and long jump, in 2003.”