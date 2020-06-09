× Lakefront Brewery to reopen for reservation-based table service on June 12

MILWAUKEE — Lakefront Brewery will open a reservation-only Friday fish fry from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. beginning Friday, June 12. They will continue reservation preferred table service on their patio Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., as weather permits.

Regular in-house service continues Monday through Sunday, seven days a week. Guests must have a reservation or see the host stand on the patio to be seated and served.

“Lakefront Brewery takes the COVID-19 pandemic very seriously. Lakefront places the health of their employees, guests, and everyone’s families above all else. Therefore, they are asking all guests show mutual respect while visiting the Beer Hall. A face covering will be required to enter the Brewery, or even be seated on the patio,” said Lakefront Brewery.

Lakefront’s promise to you:

We will continue going above and beyond in food safety and sanitation practices.

Every staff member has received proper training on the required practices and procedures in keeping a safe environment for everyone in our hall and patio. Additionally, before clocking in, all staff agrees to our strict, pre-shift health check.

Any staff member who feels sick will stay home and not return to work unless symptom-free for 3 days without medication.

All staff and guests are required to wear a mask to enter our building. Every staff member receives training in proper handwashing, glove, and mask use.

In-house dining on Friday nights will be reservation only. Reservation-preferred all other days. We will only offer table service, with no orders taken at the bar or cashier stand. Food and drink will be brought to your table.

All seating options will comply with the appropriate social distancing guidelines with clear partitions protecting longer tables that can seat 2 groups. We will seat groups as far apart as possible and will be at 25% capacity.

Hand sanitizer made available upon entry, at every table, and available throughout our building.

We have a team dedicated to cleaning and sanitizing all common areas, surfaces, objects, and bathrooms regularly.

We will always have a “Sanitation Captain” (designated with a button) on duty, overseeing sanitation and restaurant operations, answering any questions from guests and making sure our health guidelines are followed.

All tables and chairs will get cleaned, sanitized, and disinfected after every use.

We have made our bathroom sinks and towel dispensers touchless operated.

All transactions are credit only and will occur online, or at your table.

All silverware, menus, and drinkware are single use and made from compostable or recyclable materials.

Your promise to Lakefront: