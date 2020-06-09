Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Looking to have food delivered right to your home? Miltown Eats offers meal kits with simple recipes, local ingredients, and free delivery in Milwaukee County. Brian Kramp is there introducing us to their concept of meal kits.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

About Miltown Eats (website)

Miltown Eats was founded in 2019, by two Wisconsinites who love exploring farmers' markets and preparing home-cooked meals.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Our Story: Life got busy. We were struggling to find the time for recipe planning and ingredient hunting. We joined the meal kit craze, but quickly found that national vendors lack the local produce we crave, and come with a whole lot of unnecessary packaging. Partnering with Isthmus Eats, Madison's farm-to-table meal kit company, we decided to create a local meal kit delivery option for Milwaukee. Our goal is to offer a meal planning tool that focuses on the basics - cooking and eating great home-cooked meals... while reducing waste and supporting local farms/businesses along the way!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Our meal kits are locally-inspired, locally-sourced, and hand-delivered straight to your home or work.