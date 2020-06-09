MVP West Bend East senior Alison Kolsterman to keep running track, cross country at Carroll

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST BEND -- She's an MVP in a number of ways, and now West Bend East senior Alison Klosterman is one of our MVPs -- a FOX6 High School Hot Shot.

For four years, she has ran track and cross country, earning team MVP in track once and team MVP in cross country three times.

Klosterman is an MVP in the classroom, too; she graduates with valedictorian honors and is a two-year member of the National Honor Society.

Outside of school, she volunteers at Samaritan Health Center and Stillwaters United Methodist Church.

In the fall, she'll be continuing her track and cross country career at Carroll University where she'll be a direct admit physical therapy student, majoring in biology and minoring in Spanish.