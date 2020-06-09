New York high school senior receives car, scholarship after cleaning neighborhood following protest

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A high school senior opened his heart to help his community, and his good deed is paying off — in the form of a new car and college scholarship.

Antonio Gwynn, an 18-year-old living in Buffalo, spent 10 hours cleaning up Bailey Avenue after protests turned violent, reports WKBW. Matt Block saw the story in the news, and was so moved by the young man’s story, he decided to gift his prized 2004 red Mustang convertible to Gwynn.

“I couldn’t come to grips with selling it,” Block said, “and this was a good way for me to get rid of it and know someone that is going to appreciate it.”

Meanwhile, a local businessman, Bob Briceland, heard about the present and rewarded Gwynn with a year of free auto insurance coverage.

“I just felt compelled to help him out,” Briceland explained. “We need to get together and show people how, you know, there’s so many good people here.”

The rewards, however, did not stop there. Gwynn was planning to attend a trade school to save to college. So, Medaille College stepped in and decided to offer Gwynn a full scholarship.

“I’ve always wanted to just be someone that can help everyone with their car problems,” Gwynn explained. “This is like a great opportunity I have right in front of me.”

Gwynn said he loves his family, and tries to help the ones who help him.

“I’ve been mainly, like, helping all of my family that’s been there for me so far, like my great-aunt,” he said. “I spoiled her. I helped pay her rent. I got her the same phone I have.”

Gwynn plans to study business starting in the fall semester, and learn mechanics on the side.