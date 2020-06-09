Hub for reliable, timely news about COVID-19 pandemic

Officials ID man who died at hospital after officer-involved shooting in Watertown

Posted 9:27 am, June 9, 2020, by , Updated at 09:35AM, June 9, 2020

Officer-involved shooting in Watertown

WATERTOWN, Wis. — The Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ) Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) on Tuesday, June 9 identified the man died after an officer-involved shooting in Watertown on Sunday, May 31. The man has been identified as 32-year-old Thomas Sutherlin.

According to the DOJ, law enforcement had been looking for Sutherlin to question him about his involvement in a domestic incident.

During the traffic stop, a Taser was deployed, but was not effective.

Officer-involved shooting in Watertown

Officer-involved shooting in Watertown

Officials said shots were fired from within the vehicle, and officers returned fire. A firearm was found in the vehicle, according to the DOJ.

Law enforcement officials immediately began life-saving measures, and paramedics later transported Sutherlin to a hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries sustained during the incident.

The involved officer has been in law enforcement for 6 years and has been placed on administrative leave, per department policy.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.