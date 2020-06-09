× Officials ID man who died at hospital after officer-involved shooting in Watertown

WATERTOWN, Wis. — The Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ) Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) on Tuesday, June 9 identified the man died after an officer-involved shooting in Watertown on Sunday, May 31. The man has been identified as 32-year-old Thomas Sutherlin.

According to the DOJ, law enforcement had been looking for Sutherlin to question him about his involvement in a domestic incident.

During the traffic stop, a Taser was deployed, but was not effective.

Officials said shots were fired from within the vehicle, and officers returned fire. A firearm was found in the vehicle, according to the DOJ.

Law enforcement officials immediately began life-saving measures, and paramedics later transported Sutherlin to a hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries sustained during the incident.

The involved officer has been in law enforcement for 6 years and has been placed on administrative leave, per department policy.