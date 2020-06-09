LIVE: George Floyd will be laid to rest in Houston, Texas
Hub for reliable, timely news about COVID-19 pandemic

Police: 4 shot, wounded in separate incidents in Milwaukee

Posted 11:00 am, June 9, 2020, by , Updated at 11:15AM, June 9, 2020

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating four separate shooting incidents that happened Monday night, June 8 and early Tuesday morning, June 9. Four people were injured as a result of the shootings.

The first shooting happened around 9:30 p.m. near 20th and Fairmount. The victim, an 18-year-old Milwaukee man, sustained a non-life threatening gunshot injury and was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

Police say the victim is being uncooperative — and the circumstances surrounding this incident are still under investigation.

The second shooting happened around 1:50 a.m. near Appleton Avenue and Hampton Avenue. The victim, a 25-year-old Milwaukee man, sustained a non-life threatening gunshot injury and was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

Shooting near Appleton Avenue and Hampton Avenue in Milwaukee

This is an active investigation and MPD is seeking an unknown suspect.

The third shooting happened around 2:40 a.m. near 57th Street and Appleton Avenue. The victim, a 36-year-old Milwaukee man, was involved with a verbal altercation with the suspect. The suspect subsequently shot the victim and fled the scene.

The victim sustained a serious injury and was transported to a local hospital for treatment. This is an active investigation and MPD is seeking an unknown suspect.

The fourth shooting happened around 2:50 a.m. in the area of Teutonia and Hampton. The victim, a 25-year-old Milwaukee man, sustained a serious gunshot injury and was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

Shooting near Teutonia and Hampton in Milwaukee

This is an active investigation and MPD is seeking an unknown suspect.

If anyone has any information regarding these incidents please call Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or Milwaukee Crime Stoppers 414-224-TIPS.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.