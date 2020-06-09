Police: 4 shot, wounded in separate incidents in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating four separate shooting incidents that happened Monday night, June 8 and early Tuesday morning, June 9. Four people were injured as a result of the shootings.

The first shooting happened around 9:30 p.m. near 20th and Fairmount. The victim, an 18-year-old Milwaukee man, sustained a non-life threatening gunshot injury and was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

Police say the victim is being uncooperative — and the circumstances surrounding this incident are still under investigation.

The second shooting happened around 1:50 a.m. near Appleton Avenue and Hampton Avenue. The victim, a 25-year-old Milwaukee man, sustained a non-life threatening gunshot injury and was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

This is an active investigation and MPD is seeking an unknown suspect.

The third shooting happened around 2:40 a.m. near 57th Street and Appleton Avenue. The victim, a 36-year-old Milwaukee man, was involved with a verbal altercation with the suspect. The suspect subsequently shot the victim and fled the scene.

The victim sustained a serious injury and was transported to a local hospital for treatment. This is an active investigation and MPD is seeking an unknown suspect.

The fourth shooting happened around 2:50 a.m. in the area of Teutonia and Hampton. The victim, a 25-year-old Milwaukee man, sustained a serious gunshot injury and was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

This is an active investigation and MPD is seeking an unknown suspect.

If anyone has any information regarding these incidents please call Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or Milwaukee Crime Stoppers 414-224-TIPS.