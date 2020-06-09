Statewide Silver Alert: 89-year-old Madison man reported missing

Wind advisory in effect for SE Wisconsin until midnight
Posted 2:44 pm, June 9, 2020, by , Updated at 02:47PM, June 9, 2020

Albert Ellingboe

MADISON — Authorities have issued a statewide Silver Alert for Albert Ellingboe, 89, of Madison.

He is described as a 6′ tall white male with blue eyes and short white hair. He wears glasses and was last seen wearing a blue shirt, suspenders and blue jeans

He was last seen leaving his home near Mineral Point Road and Island Drive in Madison around 12:45 p.m. on Tuesday, June 9. He is possibly headed to a farm in Mineral Point. He is hard of hearing.

He left in a 2015 gold Dodge Caravan with Wisconsin license plate number 392-DGW.

If you have any information regarding his whereabouts contact the Madison police at 608-255-2345.

