Union Grove goalie Mia Guyton headed to Carthage College

UNION GROVE -- A stopper on the field, Union Grove senior Mia Guyton is also a show stopper here -- she is now a FOX6 High School Hot Shot.

A goaltender on the soccer team, she had 16 shutouts in 2017 -- tying a school record. She finished her career with 30. Guyton helped Union Grove win its first conference title in school history along the way.

In the classroom, she is also very impressive as an honor roll student who will be attending Carthage College in the fall, a school that she says met her expectations as far as school and athletics.

Guyton, who is 25% Native American, attended a Native American school for her first three years of schooling.