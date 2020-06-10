Flood advisory for parts of Milwaukee County until 8 p.m.
Brookfield police seek 2 who tried to purchase acid 'in immediate vicinity of planned protest'BROOKFIELD — Officials with the Waukesha County Sheriff’s Department on Wednesday, June 10 asked for help identifying two men who “attempted to purchase hydrochloric acid” at a business “in the immediate vicinity of a planned protest” Wednesday afternoon in Brookfield.

According to officials, the two stopped at Hydrite Chemical on N. Patrick Boulevard — a corporate center with no retail services.

As a result, the two were turned away.

Again, officials noted Hydrite Chemical “is in the immediate vicinity of a planned protest” Wednesday afternoon in Brookfield.

If you have any information that could help in this case — please contact Brookfield police at 262-787-3577.

