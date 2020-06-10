× Catholic Memorial’s Chris Byhre will play Division I baseball at Eastern Kentucky

WAUKESHA — With high school sports seasons not happening as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, FOX6 News is modifying our weekly High School Hot Shot feature to recognize a senior spring athlete each night.

Catholic Memorial High School‘s Chris Byhre is a big, strong, powerful baseball player.

The Crusaders were ranked number two for Division II in the state coming into this season. Byhre would have been a big reason why.

He was named All-Conference as a sophomore and as a junior.

A very hard thrower, he also has a power bat.

This is a Division I college baseball player is on his way to Eastern Kentucky University where he will major in business and minor in sports management.

Congratulations to Chris Byhre, a FOX6 High School Hot Shot.