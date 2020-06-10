Dodge County Fair canceled due to COVID-19 concerns, expected to resume in 2021

BEAVER DAM — The Dodge County Fair — a community tradition for 132 years — has been canceled for 2020, which was to be held Aug. 19-23.

In a news release, the Dodge County Fair Board announced the cancelation and issued the following statement:

We have been communicating with county officials, health officials, staff from Extension Dodge County-UW-Madison, fair volunteers, vendors, the Wisconsin Association of Fairs, and others in the fair industry as we have discussed options given the COVID-19 health crisis. The health and safety of all people associated with every aspect of our fair is our top priority. Please know that this cancellation has been the most difficult decision our fair board has ever faced. We thank you for understanding.

The fair showcased youth and adult exhibitors, agriculture, vendors, local non-profits, music and entertainment.

The Dodge County Fair is scheduled to return in its entirety Aug. 18-22, 2021.