Having trouble getting back into a regular workout routine? Life Time in Brookfield can help

Posted 9:39 am, June 10, 2020
BROOKFIELD --  For some, getting back into the gym and focusing on health means finding a new gym to join. Life Time in Brookfield recently opened and it has everything! Brian Kramp has a preview of the facility and what they’re doing to make sure everyone gets a good workout while feeling safe.

About Life Time (website)

Welcome to Life Time Brookfield. More than a gym, it’s a luxury athletic resort located just off of I-94 in the Corridor development. Here you’ll find a resort-like pool deck, group fitness studios, dedicated kids spaces, a shared business lounge — 125,000 stunning square feet, all dedicated to the pursuit of healthy living.

Introducing new safety measures. For us all.

For the health and safety of our community, we’ve introduced an extensive deep-cleaning process, social distancing practices, and other safety measures that align with CDC guidelines.

