Kenosha County sheriff seeks to speak with witness to crash that killed 14-year-old

SALEM LAKES — Officials with the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department on Wednesday, June 10 said they’re looking to speak to a witness to a crash that killed a 14-year-old boy in Salem Lakes on June 3.

It happened around 8 p.m. on State Highway 50 at County Highway B and involved two vehicles. Both suffered heavy damage.

An investigation revealed a Volkswagen EOS was headed east on State Highway 50 at a high rate of speed and struck a Toyota Corolla that was turning southbound from State Highway 50 to County Highway B.

A 19-year-old Twin Lakes man who was driving the Volkswagen and his 19-year-old female passenger from Bristol were taken to the hospital.

A 20-year-old Twin Lakes man was driving the Corolla — and was taken to the hospital for treatment of injuries, as well.

Sheriff’s officials said occupants of both vehicles suffered “severe injuries.”

The 14-year-old in the front seat of the Corolla was pronounced dead at the scene. Sheriff’s officials said he was the brother of the 20-year-old driver. He was identified as Dominic Boll-Flaig of Twin Lakes.

The witness was driving a silver, four-door vehicle. Sheriff’s officials shared a photo of that vehicle in an effort to identify/speak with the witness.

Anyone with information regarding this vehicle or the operator is encouraged to call the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department’s Detective Bureau at 262-605-5102 or Kenosha Area Crime Stoppers at 262-656-7333.  Crime Stoppers offers cash rewards up to $1000.

