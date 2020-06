MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office was called to the scene of a “suspicious death” on Milwaukee’s north side Wednesday, June 10.

In a tweet just before 2 p.m. Wednesday, authorities reported a woman’s death near 44th and Clarke. An autopsy is scheduled for Thursday, June 11.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

MCMEO responding to the suspicious death of an adult female in the 2600 blk of N. 44 St. Autopsy is scheduled for tomorrow. @MilwaukeePolice investigating. — Medical Examiner (@mkemedexamine) June 10, 2020