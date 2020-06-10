Milwaukee alderman announces free summer meal program at Washington Park’s Urban Ecology Center

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Alderman Russell Stamper II of the city’s 15th District announced Wednesday, June 10, a free summer meal program that will take place at Washington Park.

The distribution will take place at the Urban Ecology Center located in Washington Park near 40th and Lisbon. The program will run Monday through Friday starting Monday, June 15 and ending Friday, June 28. Breakfast and lunch packs will be served from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Stamper encourages any families who could benefit from the program to take advantage of the opportunity. For more information, contact Terry Evans at 414-344-5460 or email tevans@urbanecologycenter.org.