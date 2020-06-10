× Milwaukee homeless shelter meets construction, funding milestones

MILWAUKEE — Construction and funding milestones were met this week for a local homeless shelter as it expands.

The MacCanon Brown Homeless Sanctuary announced on Wednesday, June 10 a large contribution for its expansion project. Phase one is related to its new “welcome center” — now in progress.

“We are in this to help the people who have been the most despairing and downtrodden to help discover that they have the ability to thrive. That the people who have never believed in their ability to thrive will find a way to discover that here,” said Sister MacCanon Brown.

The organization purchased the facility near 24th and Center back in 2016. It is looking to develop the warehouse in the 53206 ZIP code — and benefit those on Milwaukee’s north side.