Nathan Hale’s Alyssa Madison, who overcame ACL surgery in HS, will play 2 sports at Marian College

Posted 5:45 pm, June 10, 2020, by
WEST ALLIS — With high school sports seasons not happening as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, FOX6 News is modifying our weekly High School Hot Shot feature to recognize a senior spring athlete each night.

Nathan Hale High School‘s Alyssa Madison had to overcome ACL surgery during her high school years to still excel in softball and basketball.

She was a First Team All Conference selection as a third baseman, and led the conference in RBIs.

Meanwhile, she’s in the top 10% of her class, and also, a member of the National Honor Society.

She will play sports at Marian College — yes, multiple — softball and basketball.

Congratulations to Alyssa Madison, a FOX6 High School Hot Shot.

