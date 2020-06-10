× Police: Man shot, wounded near 51st and Hadley in Milwaukee, no arrests made

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that happened late Tuesday night, June 9 near 51st and Hadley. It happened around 11:35 p.m.

Police say the victim, is a 21-year old Milwaukee man, sustained a non-fatal gunshot wound. He is currently being treated at an area hospital.

The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS.