× ‘The right decision:’ Annual Vic Ferrari July 3rd celebration in Manitowoc canceled

MANITOWOC — The annual Vic Ferrari July 3rd celebration, a free concert in downtown Manitowoc, has been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The celebration will return in 2021.

“This popular annual event attracts an estimated 10,000 attendees. Therefore, erring on the side of caution, we’ve made the difficult decision to cancel this year,” remarked event producer Brennan Seehafer. “While “The show must go on!” is in our DNA, based on the information that we have today, we know that cancelling this year’s event is the right decision for everyone’s well-being. We will continue to work hard to bring you the unique events you love as the situation improves.”

According to a press release, over the past three years the event raised and donated over $20,000.00 to Gumby’s Club Fore a Cure – helping local families affected by cancer.

Those who are interested in supporting the mission of Gumby’s Club Fore a Cure, can make donations directly from the Gumby’s Club website.