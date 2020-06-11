Hub for reliable, timely news about COVID-19 pandemic

Car crashes through fence, into playground at New Berlin’s Malone Park, 1 injured

Posted 3:04 pm, June 11, 2020, by , Updated at 03:14PM, June 11, 2020

NEW BERLIN — Police say a vehicle drove through a playground fence at Malone Park and struck a tree, injuring one person on Thursday afternoon, June 11. No children were injured.

Officials believe the driver may have suffered a medical emergency.

An adult female suffered minor injuries, according to a Facebook post from the New Berlin Police Department.

Malone Park is closed due to the investigation.

FOX6 News has a crew headed to the scene — and we will update this post as soon as more information is available.

