Cooler weather arrives mid-June, much of Great Lakes region will dip well below average

SOUTHEAST WISCONSIN — June has started warm and humid for most of the state so far but that’ll change as we get into the mid-portion of the month. Much of the Great Lakes region will dip well below average between June 13-19. Average highs during that time are in the mid-70s.

It doesn’t mean every single day will be below average. Multiple days stay seasonable, but the overall temperature trend has us struggling to get near 80. Through the weekend, we’ll be lucky if we even hit 70˚!

Slight warm-up to start next week, as Monday, June 15 we get back to the upper 70s, and likely on Tuesday, June 16 we get close to mid-80s.